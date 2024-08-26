'Sexual offenders will be hanged to death': Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Kolkata rape-murder case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday (August 26) expressed sorrow over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and emphasised that the guilty should be given the death penalty. The Union Minister stated that the incident in Kolkata has left everyone disturbed and underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made provisions for the death penalty for those who molest our innocent daughters. Chouhan added that PM Modi has declared, "Such criminals will not be spared. Anyone who molests our daughters will face the death penalty."

According to Shivraj, PM Modi has directed all states to ensure that no effort is spared in securing the harshest punishment for such offenders. Chouhan asserted that the central government will leave no stone unturned in this matter.

What has happened so far in the Kolkata rape-murder case?

The semi-naked body of a trainee doctor was found at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. During the investigation, it was revealed that the doctor had been raped. The incident occurred during the night when the doctor was raped and murdered. The Kolkata Police arrested the accused identified as Sanjay Roy. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and narrated the entire incident. Later, the investigation was handed over to the CBI after the order of the Calcutta High Court. However, given the severity of the crime, investigators sought to uncover the truth through additional tests, including polygraphy test.

Former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, is also being questioned. Meanwhile, doctors have gone on strike over their safety concerns, and the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter. Once the CBI investigation is complete, the trial for punishing the accused will begin. Additionally, a committee will be formed to address the doctors' demands and provide recommendations for ensuring their safety.

ALSO READ | Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI questions ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital, in financial irregularities