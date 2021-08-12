Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (ANI) Jugalbandi BJP style! Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya sing 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' - VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday sang duets together at a 'bhutta party' in Bhopal. The BJP leaders were seen singing timeless Hindi numbers 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge', and 'Hamein tumse pyaar kitna'.

Video shows that Vijayvargiya at one point holds Chouhan's hand and raises it up in the air as they join voices to sing 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' from Hindi movie Sholay. Other ministers and leaders including those from the Opposition were seen cheering the duo.

The 'bhutta party' at the Assembly building was attended by MLAs from both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath was also present at the party.

Chouhan later shared a clip of the performance on Twitter. He wrote 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' and tagged Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. Amitabh and Dharmendra had played the roles of Jai and Veeru respectively in the 1975 blockbuster Sholay.

