'Ensure no person sleeps on footpath': MP CM Chouhan visits Bhopal night shelters; provides aid to those sick

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday visited several night shelters in Bhopal, where he inspected the facilities amid intense cold conditions. According to reports, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister visited bus stands, railway stations along with several night shelters in the city. Reports said post his visit, the chief minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure no person sleeps on the footpath as cold conditions are set to intensify in the coming days.

Chouhan also interacted with those seeking shelter at the said places and took stock of their health, along with the facilities provided.

The chief minister also took stock of those requiring medical attention and made adequate arrangements to hospitalise such people.

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan also shared a video wherein he could be seen interacting with people at and nearby the Bhopal railway station.

Giving out orders regarding better facilities at night shelters, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said double beds should be placed as it would allow more people to seek shelter.

In a statement, the chief minister said, "I have come to inspect the facilities and have given orders to accommodate more people in view of the intense cold conditions."

"Those who were not keeping well have been shifted to a hospital," he added.

Other than the cold conditions, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke to people regarding the spread of COVID-19 cases, where locals said norms should be followed more strictly.

