Shivraj Singh Chouhan hits out at US tariffs: 'If we open third eye, bullies won't be able to stand' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan strongly responded to upcoming US tariffs on Indian imports, declaring that India would never bow down to external pressure. He urged citizens to adopt swadeshi products and stressed the government's unwavering commitment to farmers.

Gwalior:

As the United States prepares to impose a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports starting Wednesday, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued a stern warning. Speaking at the 64th All India Wheat and Barley Research Workers Meet in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, he said that India would never compromise on the interests of its farmers. "If we open our third eye, those who try to bully us will not be able to stand anywhere," Chouhan cautioned.

Farmers' interests above everything

Chouhan declared that protecting farmers remains the top priority of the government. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment, he said, "As a farmer, my conscience tells me that the Prime Minister has made it clear that no matter how powerful anyone in the world may be, the interests of farmers will never be compromised."

Call for swadeshi and self-reliance

Urging people to support indigenous industries, the Union Minister appealed to citizens to adopt swadeshi in daily life. "Let's pledge to use indigenous products and buy goods made in our own country. If someone tries to dominate us, we will respond with strength... Once we open our third eye, no one trying to act like a bully will survive," he said, stressing the need for economic nationalism.

India rising with confidence: Chouhan

Highlighting India's rapid progress, Chouhan said the nation now speaks with confidence on the global stage. "India is developing at a fast pace. We speak fearlessly, looking the world straight in the eye. We believe the world is one family and wish well for all. But that does not mean we will ever bow down," he said.

India's global role and future vision

Recalling India's contribution during the COVID-19 crisis, Chouhan said, "When we developed the vaccine, India provided it to 100 countries. This reflects our belief in shared prosperity. But strength is equally important to ensure that we are never suppressed." He further expressed confidence in India's future as a global powerhouse. "We have overtaken those who once ruled us. The day is not far when India will become the world’s largest economy and the biggest market," the minister added.

India-US trade tensions and PM Modi's call for 'swadeshi'

It is to be noted here that the relations between India and the US are on a downturn after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties, for India's purchase of Russian crude oil. On Tuesday, PM Modi made a vehement pitch for swadeshi and 'Make in India' that should help create jobs in the country. Swadeshi should be everyone's life mantra and irrespective of who is investing, production must take place domestically, Modi asserted on a day when Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation committed to invest over Rs 70,000 crore in the country in the next five to six years.

ALSO READ: India stands firm for its farmers, entrepreneurs as US issues notice for Trump's additional 25% tariffs