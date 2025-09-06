Shivraj says farmers to gain big on agricultural equipment due to GST reforms: Here's a breakdown of savings

Advertisement
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that GST cuts on agricultural machinery will significantly reduce input costs for farmers. He stressed the reforms will accelerate farm mechanisation, improve efficiency, and ultimately boost incomes.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Image Source : X/@ChouhanShivraj
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
New Delhi:

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for delivering on promises made to the people of the country, saying the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts will bring enormous relief to the agriculture sector. Speaking at a press conference, Chouhan emphasised that the government's commitment is to reduce the cost of farming while boosting production. Notably, the central government has announced that agricultural equipment will now be moved from the 18 per cent GST slab to the 5 per cent slab, keeping in mind the interests of millions of farmers across the country.

"Our resolve is to lower the input cost and increase farm output in the agriculture sector... When production rises and costs fall, the profits of farmers will automatically grow... The GST reforms made recently will directly benefit farmers across the country... The reduction of GST on agricultural machinery including tractors, harvesters and other tools from 18 per cent to 5 percent will prove to be a boon for the farming community," Chouhan added. The minister further said that women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are contributing significantly in sectors like handicrafts, handmade goods, leather products, and dairy. Many women associated with these groups have now become "Lakhpati Didis" and their lives are witnessing positive transformation, he added.

Sharp price reductions on tractors and other equipment

With the GST cut, the prices of several agricultural machines have dropped significantly. Farmers are set to save thousands of rupees on essential equipment.

 Equipment   Savings (Approx)
 35 HP Tractor  Rs 41,000
 45 HP Tractor  Rs 45,000
 50 HP Tractor  Rs 53,000
 75 HP Tractor  Rs 63,000
 Power Tiller (13 HP)  Rs 11,875
 Paddy Transplanter (4-row, walk-behind)  Rs 15,400
 Multi-crop Thresher (4 tonnes)  Rs 14,000
 Power Weeder (7.5 HP)  Rs 5,495
 Seed-cum-Fertiliser Drill (11 tines)  Rs 10,500
 Seed-cum-Fertiliser Drill (13 tines)  Rs 3,220
 Harvester Combine  Rs 1,87,000
 Straw Reaper (5 feet)  Rs 21,875
 Super Seeder (8 feet)  Rs 16,875
 Happy Seeder (10 tines)  Rs 10,600
 Rotavator (6 feet)  Rs 7,812
 Square Baler (6 feet)  Rs 93,750
 Mulcher (8 feet) Rs 11,562
 Tractor Mounted Sprayer (400 litres)  Rs 9,375

GST rate cuts

It is to be noted here that the GST Council has approved a fresh two-tier tax structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent which will come into effect on September 22. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement after the 56th GST Council meeting on Wednesday, calling it a step towards simplifying the tax system and boosting consumer confidence. Almost all personal use items will see rate cuts as the government looks to boost domestic spending and cushion the economic blow of the US tariffs.

