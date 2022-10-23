WATCH | Shivraj Singh Chouhan dances with orphans on Diwali eve

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@ANI_MP_CG_RJ According to CMO, 315 children participated in the programme and the children also presented cultural programmes on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen dancing with the children who lost their parents to the Covid pandemic at the CM's residence on the eve of Diwali on Sunday.

A viral video showed Chouhan enjoying himself with the children. He said that he would like to sit among the children and enjoy the programme with them. He extended Diwali greetings to the children and asked them about how they felt about attending the programme.

The event also saw the CM's wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan in attendance. Besides singing and dancing, Chouhan also planted saplings with children before the beginning of the Diwali celebrations.



Chouhan said that sharing happiness with such children and celebrating festivals with them gave him joy. Notably, it was not the first time that CM Chouhan was celebrating the festival with such children.

He celebrated Diwali last year with them and this year also he celebrated Raksha Bandhan with them. The programme was called 'Meri Rakhi Shivraj Mama Ke Ghar.'

