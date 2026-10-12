Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses Congress of 'stoking chaos', discrediting constitutional institutions

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday accused the Congress of 'stoking chaos' and discrediting constitutional institutions to regain power. The Union Minister said that the Congress is a group of hooligans trying to spread chaos on the streets and oppose the system. "It has now become a pawn in the hands of foreign powers. For the sake of power, they sometimes rely on bomb-makers, sometimes on cockroaches, sometimes on anti-national forces such as George Soros, and sometimes on NGOs," the Union Minister said.

Leadership responsible for defeat of Congress: Shivraj

"For several years, the Congress party has been continuously attacking constitutional institutions. It has reached a point where blaming constitutional institutions for election defeats has become a pattern. Losing elections back-to-back and reacting by taking out protests and taking matters to the streets has become the fate of the Congress. The reason for this is not the Election Commission but the directionless leadership of Congress itself. There is continuous infighting in Uttar Pradesh; the state president in Punjab had to be changed; and internal leadership feuds are ongoing in various places. It is the leadership of Congress—a leadership that does not know the country, its people," Singh said.

Chouhan said that Congress has been out of power for 26 years in Odisha, 23 years in Nagaland, 15 years in Goa, and 13 years in Delhi, and it has been reduced to a junior partner in other states, except for three to four states.

"In Tamil Nadu, it depends on the DMK; in Bihar, on the RJD; in Uttar Pradesh, sometimes on the SP and sometimes on the BSP; in Jharkhand, on the JMM; and in Jammu and Kashmir, on the National Conference. Congress has been reduced to a junior partner and a minority player," he added.

BJP protecting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, says Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of protecting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, questioned the security restrictions imposed in Delhi amid the protests, and alleged that police personnel were being directed to act against young demonstrators. He further claimed that officers within the government were sharing information with the Opposition.

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