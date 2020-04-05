Will not let anyone toy with human lives, warns Shivraj Singh Chouhan amid COVID-19 outbreak

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday reiterated the state government's commitment to fighting the coronavirus outbreak. Chauhan told news agency ANI that people should come forward by themselves to disclose their information to the authorities. "People should come forward by themselves to disclose their info but they hesitated. Covid-19 kept spreading. There was lack of cooperation. You will see this issue in some specific areas in Indore. People also create problems to see that the health staff can't go in there."

He also said that strict action will be taken against those obstructing health workers. "It's important to save lives so health staff went back to those areas. I'd like to appeal to people to not toy with their own lives. If one becomes a carrier, then he will affect many others. We took strict action against such people. We invoked National Security Act (NSA)," he adds.

He further reiterated that no function, large or small, should be held and if someone organises such functions or obstructs the medical procedure then FIR will be registered against them and they will be sent to jail.

"We will not let anyone toy with human lives. We identified 57 foreign Jamaatis. They came on tourist visa and moved around without informing anyone while being carriers. So their passports have been seized and they are being blacklisted," he added.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 13 on Sunday, after two more persons succumbed to the infection in Indore, a Health official said.

The deceased included a 53-year old woman and a 50- year old man, said the official at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College.

