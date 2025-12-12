Shivraj Patil dies at 90: Ex-Union Home Minister who represented Latur for seven times in a row Shivraj Patil dies at 90: Since his early days, Patil was active in the district's politics and became the grand old party's Latur municipality president in the 1960s.

Latur:

Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away on Friday morning in Maharashtra's Latur at the age of 90 following prolonged illness, said his family. A veteran Congress leader who represented the Latur Lok Sabha constituency seven times in a row, Patil breathed his last at around 6.30 am at his residence in his home town.

Shivraj Patil, a veteran Congressmen, ex-union minister and former LS speaker

Born on October 12, 1935, in Latur district's Chakur village, Patil belongs to the Panchamsali Lingayat. Since his early days, Patil was active in the district's politics and became the grand old party's Latur municipality president in the 1960s. He kept rising through the ranks and represented the Latur City constituency in the Maharashtra Assembly for two terms -- first from 1972 to 1978 and then from 1978 to 1980.

Patil, who had command over languages such as Marathi, English, and Hindi, was also appointed as a deputy minister in the state. From July 1977 to March 1978, he was made the deputy speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. But in March 1978, he became the House's speaker and continued in that position till December 1979.

Rise in central politics

Following his success in the state politics, Patil entered the national politics. In 1980, he became a Lok Sabha MP from the Latur constituency. He won the seat for seven times in a row in 1980, 1984, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998 and 1999. In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Patil lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rupatai Patil Nilangekar.

Despite losing in 2004, he was appointed as the Minister of Home Affairs and was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He remained in office till November 30, 2008, resigning from his position after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In 2010, he was made the Punjab Government and he remained in that position till 2015. It must be noted that Patil also served as a Lok Sabha speaker from July 1991 to May 1996.

According to a Congress leader, Patil never indulged in personal attacks, neither in public speeches nor in private conversations. His exceptional grasp of constitutional matters made him a much-respected parliamentarian of his time, the party leader added.

