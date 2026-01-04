Shivraj Chouhan slams Congress for 'spreading misinformation' on VB-G RAM G: 'It is better than MGNREGA' Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Chouhan said Congress has announced a 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' only to mislead the people. He also asked why Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, was not present in the Parliament when a debate was held over the VB G-RAM-G scheme.

New Delhi:

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday slammed the Congress over its campaign against the VB-G RAM G scheme, accusing the grand old party of spreading misinformation against it. Defending the VB-G Ram G scheme, the union minister stated that corruption was rampant under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Chouhan said Congress has announced a 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' only to mislead the people. The 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', announced by the Congress, will be held from January 10 to February 25, demanding the withdrawal of the VB-G RAM G Act.

Chouhan also asked why senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, was not present in the Parliament when a debate was held over the VB G-RAM-G scheme and the MGNREGA. He said the Congress should stop spreading lies about the VB-G Ram G Act and should thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "making this scheme better".

"MGNREGA had become synonymous with corruption. Under social audits done by gram sabhas, there were more than 10, 51,000 complaints. Same work was repeated, work was done by machine, money was siphoned in the name of cleaning canals, roads. Thirty per cent workers were above 60," Chouhan said.

"Over Rs 8,48,000 crore has been given under the Modi government while over Rs 2 lakh crore was given during UPA. Were permanent assets created? Could the money be used for development?" he added.

Chouhan, who is also the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, said around Rs 1,51,282 crore will be allocated for this scheme next year. Of this, Rs 95,600 crore would be allocated by the Centre. He said this amount would be enough for 125 days and will ensure the development of villages.

"Congress is factory of lies. Now they're saying workers won't get work," the union minister said, adding that the VB-G RAM G scheme will protect the interests of the workers.

The VB-G Ram G scheme or the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill, was passed by the Parliament during this Winter Session to replace the MGNREGA. On December 21, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill, making it an Act.