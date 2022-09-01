Thursday, September 01, 2022
     
Shivpal Singh Yadav announces formation of new political party

Uttar Pradesh news: Shivpal Yadav said the organisation- 'Yadav Renaissance Mission' - was not for or against any political party.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Lucknow Updated on: September 01, 2022 14:42 IST
Image Source : SHIVPAL SINGH YADAV (TWITTER). Shivpal Singh Yadav announces the formation of a new political party.

Highlights

  • Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia founder Shivpal Yadav announced formation of new organisation
  • Yadav said the organisation- 'Yadav Renaissance Mission'- was not for or against any political party
  • Shivpal Yadav formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia in 2018

Uttar Pradesh news: On Thursday (September 1), Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia founder Shivpal Yadav announced the formation of a new organisation for the Yadav community, and said it will fight for the cause of social justice.

Yadav said the organisation- Yadav Renaissance Mission- was not for or against any political party.

While Shivpal is the patron of the organisation, former MP from Sambhal DP Yadav is its president while writer Vishwatma is founder member of the Mission.

"We will soon be constituting the unit of the Mission across the state and country," Shivpal Yadav said at a press conference.

Among the issues which the new outfit is going to take up include demand for conducting a caste census and formation of 'Ahir (Yadav) regiment' besides others.

 

Yadavs are considered as the core vote bank of the Samajwadi Party and the formation of new outfit is seen as an obvious attempt to woo the community.

The socialist leader had recently parted ways with his nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, months after both leaders came together for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Shivpal formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia in 2018.

ALSO READ: Samajwadi Party's 'free to leave' letter speaks of SP chief's 'political immaturity': Shivpal Yadav

ALSO READ: Samajwadi Party's ultimatum to Shivpal Yadav: 'You're free to go...'

