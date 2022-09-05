Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, sent to judicial custody

He was accused of sexually assualting minors, and his police custody ended today.

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru news: Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who is accused of sexually assaulting minors, has been sent to judicial custody till September 14. His police custody ended today, and a district court in Karnataka's Chitradurga sent him in judicial custody.

Earlier, the application seeking anticipatory bail for all four accused came up in front of the court and the court asked the state public prosecutor to file an objection to the bail application today (September 5). According to a source, the seer had applied for bail on medical grounds.

Earlier on Friday, the district sessions court sent the chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, to police custody for four days. He will be in police custody till September 5. As per reports, the police had requested the bench for 5 days of custody. The seer had been taken to a district hospital after complaining of chest pain. He was later taken to the district sessions court.

On Thursday (September 1) Karnataka Police arrested Sharanaru for the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls. Speaking to media persons, Chitradurga SP Parashurama K had said, "We arrested him (Chief of Sri Murugha Mutt) in the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) case. The second accused is being questioned. She is in our custody. There is no political pressure on us. After the medical checkup, we will present the seer before the magistrate."

An FIR under the POCSO Act had been registered against the pontiff of the influential Muruga Mutt in Chitradurga after two minor girls made allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The FIR was filed against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga. According to the FIR, the girls were abused for over two years.

(With ANI Inputs)

