Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar summoned by CBI in disproportionate assets case on Nov 25

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation on November 25, 2020 in connection with the CBI raid that took place at his residence on October 5.

According to CBI sources, before filing the case, the CBI went through documents submitted by Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate to see whether a case of Disproportionate Assets under Prevention of Corruption Act can be made out against the Congress leader. Income Tax had carried out raids in 2017 and filed it's report in 2018 claiming DK Shivakumar had amassed huge wealth and acquired real estates through web of shell companies. Approx Rs 8.6 crore was seized in the initial days of raids. This figure crossed to Rs 11 crore when the IT raid was completed. Following which Enforcement Directorate filed a case of money laundering.

Documents accessed by agencies show DK Shivakumar amassing properties illegally worth Rs 100 crore.

Sources say while he was a minister in Karnataka, he abused his office and prima facie a disproportionate asset case is being made out. As Urban development minister, he ran an illegal land business. Some of the home buyers have complained project undertaken by his firm didn't see completion.

As energy minister, he reportedly started energy business. Sources say both ED and IT had also detected unaccounted income worth Rs 60 crore. The agency got the go ahead after Karnataka governor gave the sanction.

DK Shivakumar is presently out on bail. ED had claimed Shivakumar family owns 300 plus bank accounts and 49 people were involved in illegal operations.

CBI which raided his residence in October, will now interrogate him further on above allegations.

Speaking on the matter, Shivakumar said, "I'll cooperate with the investigation. We all know this is a politically motivated case. I will appear before CBI on November 25."

