Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena: Set back for Team Uddhav Thackeray in Supreme Court

Shiv Sena case in Supreme Court: In a setback for Team Uddhav Thackeray, the Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to stay the proceedings before the Election Commission of India on Eknath Shinde group's claim for recognition as 'real' Shiv Sena.

The top court allowed the Election Commission to decide which faction between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde be recognised as the 'real' Shiv Sena party and allotment of the bow and arrow symbol.

Earlier in the day, a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court heard an application of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeking to restrain the Election Commission from deciding on the claim of the Shinde-led group over the "real" Shiv Sena.

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government had collapsed after a revolt by Shinde and 39 other legislators against the Sena leadership.

Shinde was sworn in as the CM on June 30 along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. On August 23, the Supreme Court had referred to a five-judge bench the petitions filed by the Thackeray and Shinde-led factions raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification.

It had asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to pass any orders on the Shinde faction’s plea that it be considered the “real” Shiv Sena and be granted the party’s poll symbol.

