June 17, 2026
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Shiv Sena UBT Rebellion LIVE: Split inevitable, 7 Uddhav camp MPs meet Shrikant Shinde in Delhi

Written By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Operation Tiger News LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena camp is staring at yet another crisis, with seven MPs likely to split from the party. However, this would not be the first instance of leaders breaking ranks with Uddhav. A series of rebellions have marked the party's history.

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

Amid speculation of defections within its Lok Sabha ranks, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has moved swiftly to protect its position in Parliament by formally writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking exclusive recognition as the authorised Shiv Sena faction in the House.

In a letter submitted by party MP and parliamentary leader Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena (UBT) urged the Speaker not to accord any separate identity, status, facilities, privileges or recognition to any splinter faction, rebel group or independent bloc claiming affiliation with the party.

The development comes against the backdrop of reports that seven Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and may formally switch sides in the coming days. Sources said the MPs are expected to meet Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday before approaching the Lok Sabha Speaker. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also likely to be present at the meeting.

According to sources, two MPs have already arrived in the national capital, while four others are expected to reach Delhi later in the day. The leaders are likely to hold discussions at Shrikant Shinde's residence before meeting Speaker Om Birla shortly thereafter.

The political developments have intensified speculation over a possible split in Shiv Sena (UBT)'s parliamentary wing, even as the party maintains that its MPs remain united under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for latest updates on the Shiv Sena UBT rebellion and Maharashtra politics.

Live updates :Shiv Sena UBT rebellion Operation Tiger

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  • 9:55 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Sanjay Raut's dig at breakaway MPs

    Sanjay Raut took a dig at the alleged breakaway MPs and issued a warning for the future.

    "A chartered aircraft lands at Nanded airport. Under the name of ‘Operation’, it takes off carrying two MPs. These individuals were never even in a position to travel in a rickshaw, but because of the Thackeray name, their value increased so much that they are now travelling in private planes," he wrote in a post on X.

    "Every action will be accounted for. The cowardly foxes have been driven away. Then why do you call yourselves tigers?" he added.

  • 9:42 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    NCP (SP) calls ‘Operation Tiger’ a failed attempt to poach MPs

    NCP (SP) leader Anish Gawande, reacting to the buzz around “Operation Tiger,” claimed that the exercise has completely failed.

    He said that statements made by Prataprao Jadhav appeared contradictory, pointing out that earlier claims suggesting the operation was in its final stage were later followed by a denial. According to him, this indicates that attempts to attract opposition MPs have not succeeded.

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Sanjay Raut calls out media reports on Operation Tiger

    Sanjay Raut, reacting to reports about “Operation Tiger” and alleged rebellion within Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, said that the media is creating confusion around routine political movements.

    He pointed out that Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje has gone to Delhi for an industry committee meeting, but the news is being portrayed differently.

    He also cited Hingoli MP Nagesh Ashtekar, saying, “I am in Hingoli, but these people can even forge my fake signature,” dismissing the claims as baseless and misleading.

  • 9:34 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Shaina NC refutes 'Operation Tiger' buzz

    Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC has dismissed speculation around “Operation Tiger,” saying that Eknath Shinde continues to gain support due to his governance and popularity.

    She said that people from several districts are voluntarily joining the Shiv Sena, and added that Shinde’s only “operation” is focused on the development of Maharashtra and public welfare.

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi hits out at BJP over split buzz

    Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the BJP should not remain under the illusion that by gathering a group of “young snakes” and feeding them milk, they can make them bite only the opposition.

    She added that such people will eventually turn on everyone, saying that it is in a snake’s nature to bite. “Today it is our turn; tomorrow it could be yours as well,” she remarked.

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Shrikant Shinde to meet rebel Shiv Sena UBT MPs today

    Around 10 AM today, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde is expected to meet six rebel MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction. Eknath Shinde is also likely to hold a separate confidential meeting with the rebel lawmakers.

    It has been clarified that no meeting took place between Om Birla and Eknath Shinde in Jaipur.

    The strategy is reportedly aimed at completing “Operation Tiger” today itself.

    Afterwards, the rebel group is expected to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla separately and submit a formal letter.

    Reported by Sachin Chaudhary

  • 9:01 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    7 Shiv Sena rebel MPs to meet Lok Sabha Speaker at 10 am today

    The seven rebel MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla before 10 am today. The meeting will take place at the Speaker’s residence.

    The development comes amid heightened buzz of a split in the Uddhav camp of Shiv Sena. The MPs are likely to switch over to the Eknath Shinde faction and support the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

    Reported by Devendra Parashar

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Shiv Sena UBT calls MPs' meeting in Delhi tomorrow

    According to sources, a meeting of all Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs has been called in Delhi tomorrow. The party has also issued a whip in this regard.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What has Shiv Sena UBT sough from Lok Sabha Speaker?

    The letter further stated that if any such group seeks recognition or special status, Shiv Sena (UBT) should be given an opportunity to present its position before any decision is taken on the matter.

    The party also made it clear that it reserves the right to invoke the legal remedies available under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with anti-defection provisions.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Shiv Sena writes to Lok Sabha Speaker amid rebellion buzz

    Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has submitted an official letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking recognition of only Shiv Sena (UBT) as the authorised political party in Parliament.

    In its communication, the party requested that no separate identity, status, facilities or privileges be granted to any splinter faction, rebel group or independent bloc claiming affiliation with Shiv Sena (UBT).

  • 8:20 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    This party will slowly die: Sanjay Nirupam on Shiv Sena UBT rebellion

    Speaking on the reported 'Operation Tiger', Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT), claiming the party was "slowly dying" as its MLAs and MPs had lost faith in its leadership.

    "The party called UBT is slowly dying. Their MLAs and MPs no longer have faith in the leadership. By 2029, the party will be finished. People are leaving UBT every day. As far as their MPs are concerned, we have nothing to do with it. This is an internal matter of their party," Nirupam said on June 16.

    He further claimed that the party would gradually weaken as more leaders chose to leave its fold.

  • 8:15 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Leaders who have left Uddhav Thackeray over the years

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena camp is staring at yet another crisis, with seven MPs likely to split from the party. However, this would not be the first instance of leaders breaking ranks with Uddhav. The party's history has been marked by a series of rebellions. Read more

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Who are the 7 MPs likely to split from Shiv Sena UBT?

    Among the MPs reportedly weighing a switch to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Sanjay Jadhav. Sources said the lawmakers are likely to first constitute a separate parliamentary group before formally merging with the Shinde faction, a move that could have significant implications for the balance of power within Shiv Sena's parliamentary wing.

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Shiv Sena UBT MPs to meet Shrikant Shinde today

     Sources said the MPs are scheduled to meet Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also likely to attend the meeting.

  • 8:12 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What's happening in Uddhav's Shiv Sena

    The fast-paced developments come amid reports that seven Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs are in contact with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and could formally join the ruling faction in the coming days. Sources said the MPs are scheduled to meet Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also likely to attend the discussions.

    According to sources, two of the MPs have already reached the national capital, while four others are expected to arrive later in the day. Following the meeting at Shrikant Shinde's residence, the group is likely to approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to formally convey their position.

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