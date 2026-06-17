Shiv Sena UBT Rebellion LIVE: Split inevitable, 7 Uddhav camp MPs meet Shrikant Shinde in Delhi

New Delhi:

Amid speculation of defections within its Lok Sabha ranks, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has moved swiftly to protect its position in Parliament by formally writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking exclusive recognition as the authorised Shiv Sena faction in the House.

In a letter submitted by party MP and parliamentary leader Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena (UBT) urged the Speaker not to accord any separate identity, status, facilities, privileges or recognition to any splinter faction, rebel group or independent bloc claiming affiliation with the party.

The development comes against the backdrop of reports that seven Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and may formally switch sides in the coming days. Sources said the MPs are expected to meet Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday before approaching the Lok Sabha Speaker. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also likely to be present at the meeting.

According to sources, two MPs have already arrived in the national capital, while four others are expected to reach Delhi later in the day. The leaders are likely to hold discussions at Shrikant Shinde's residence before meeting Speaker Om Birla shortly thereafter.

The political developments have intensified speculation over a possible split in Shiv Sena (UBT)'s parliamentary wing, even as the party maintains that its MPs remain united under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

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