June 18, 2026
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Shiv Sena-UBT Rebellion LIVE Updates: Setback for Uddhav Sena as 6 MPs fail to attend parliamentary meeting

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rebellion LIVE Updates: The party, headed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has maintained that all MPs are united and the UBT remains the original Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut arriving at party's parliamentary office in New Delhi.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut arriving at party's parliamentary office in New Delhi. Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is staring at a split after reports have claimed that six out of nine Lok Sabha members are considering a switch to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Amid this, the UBT has called a parliamentary meeting of Lok Sabha members in New Delhi. The party, which has issued a three-line whip, has warned its Lower House members of action if they fail to attend the meeting in the national capital.

Though the party, headed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has maintained that all MPs are united and the UBT remains the original Shiv Sena. The UBT has also written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him not to grant recognition to any "breakaway" group claiming to represent the party. In a statement earlier, the party said it was assured by Birla that he would "keep in mind all aspects if anyone comes to meet" him.

The Shiv Sena and the UBT have five and nine members in the Lok Sabha, respectively. If six of UBT's MPs switch sides, the Shiv Sena's strength in the Lower House would rise to 11. It is important to note that the rebel faction would require the support of at least two-thirds of the party's Lok Sabha MPs to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Live updates :Shiv Sena (UBT) Rebellion

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  • 11:38 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    6 UBTs have joined Shinde Sena: Shiv Sena MLC

    Shiv Sena MLA Chandrakant Raghuvanshi has claimed that six out of nine Lok Sabha members of the Uddhav Sena have already joined Eknath Shinde's party. Speaking to reporters, he said if any leader wants to work for people, they should join the alliance of Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    "Operation Tiger has taken place in Maharashtra. Today, six MPs expressed their confidence in Eknath Shinde and have joined Shiv Sena... It is good that they joined us. I welcome them," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

  • 11:33 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Setback for Uddhav Sena?

    Sources have told India TV that six out of its nine Lok Sabha members -- Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Omraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar -- have failed to attend Thursday's parliamentary meeting in New Delhi.

    With inputs from Sachin Chaudhary

  • 11:29 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Operation Tiger will affect India's democracy: Congress leader

    Amid buzz over a split in ally Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil said on Thursday that the entire country will feel the affect of the consequences of Operation Tiger. Taking a swipe at the Supreme Congress, he said the top court is not willing to take cognisance of this and it will divide the entire nation.

    "First, they break the party, then form a new party, then steal the symbol, seats and votes. The people of this country are witnessing all this... As the inflation, unemployment, oppression of women, and the suffering of farmers in this country are not being discussed, there will be consequences," he told news agency ANI.

  • 11:26 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Anil Desai arrives for meeting

    Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai has arrived for parliamentary party meeting at party's parliamentary office in New Delhi.

  • 11:24 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    'Jo aayenge wo hamare': Sanjay Raut

    As party MPs arrived at the parliamentary office in New Delhi for the key meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut declared that those who will be present here are with the party, while the rest will be 'traitors'.

    "Jo aayenge wo hamare, nahi aayenge wo beimaan-gaddar," he told reporters.

  • 11:22 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who are the Uddhav Sena MPs who arrived for meeting?

    Three of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Lok Sabha who have arrived at the party office in New Delhi for the key meeting are Anil Desai, Arvind Sawant and Rajabhau Parag Prakash Waje. Along with the, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was also present.

  • 11:18 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    4 Uddhav Sena MPs arrive for key parliamentary meeting

    Four MPs of the Uddhav Sena -- Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje -- have arrived at party's parliamentary office in New Delhi for the key meeting amid buzz over a split in the Shiv Sena (UBT).

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