Shiv Sena-UBT Rebellion LIVE Updates: Setback for Uddhav Sena as 6 MPs fail to attend parliamentary meeting

New Delhi:

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is staring at a split after reports have claimed that six out of nine Lok Sabha members are considering a switch to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Amid this, the UBT has called a parliamentary meeting of Lok Sabha members in New Delhi. The party, which has issued a three-line whip, has warned its Lower House members of action if they fail to attend the meeting in the national capital.

Though the party, headed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has maintained that all MPs are united and the UBT remains the original Shiv Sena. The UBT has also written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him not to grant recognition to any "breakaway" group claiming to represent the party. In a statement earlier, the party said it was assured by Birla that he would "keep in mind all aspects if anyone comes to meet" him.

The Shiv Sena and the UBT have five and nine members in the Lok Sabha, respectively. If six of UBT's MPs switch sides, the Shiv Sena's strength in the Lower House would rise to 11. It is important to note that the rebel faction would require the support of at least two-thirds of the party's Lok Sabha MPs to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.