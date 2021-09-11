Shiv Sena says it will contest on all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Shiv Sena says it will contest on all sets in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

Shiv Sena on Saturday said that it will contest on all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, to be held in 2022. The party has not allied with any other political party as of now but has signaled the possibility of an alliance. In 2017 elections, the BJP had clinched 312 seats in the 403-member Legislative Assembly and formed government under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 are expected to be the high stakes polls and could predict the mood of the nation ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

Earlier in the day, BJP president JP Nadda threw an open challenge to leaders of opposition parties to give an account of work done during their respective tenures in Uttar Pradesh.

“I challenge the leaders of the SP, BSP and Congress to come forward with an account of their respective terms and our booth level workers are ready for an open debate with them over the same. None of the governments led by these parties did as much work as has been done in over four years by the Yogi Adityanath government,” he said.

He was speaking at a function to launch the party's ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’ ahead of the state polls next year.

Targeting the opposition parties for not extending enough support to people during COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP chief said, “Amid the pandemic outbreak, these parties did politics only through tweets and virtual press conferences by confining themselves in closed rooms.

“History will remember that when people were in trouble, they (opposition leaders) turned themselves away from the people,” he alleged, adding that the Adityanath government and BJP workers helped people not only of the state, but also those who came from other states.

Nadda said while the BJP government worked for ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’, the previous regimes connived to benefit only one family as they had nothing to do with the people of UP.

ALSO READ | Sakinaka rape-murder case: Maha CM promises fast-track trial, accused in police custody till Sept 21

As the state gears up for assembly elections next year, the Congress on Friday under the leadership of its national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra decided to take out a 12,000 km-long yatra through villages and towns of Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls.

The decision to take out the "Congress Pratigya Yatra: Hum Vachan Nibhayenge" was taken at a meeting Gandhi held with members of the party's advisory and strategy committee, the Congress said in a statement.

Priyanka had arrived in UP on Thursday to review the party’s preparations in the run up to the polls.

The yatra will draw attention of people to issues of corruption, inflation, crime, violence against women, unemployment and poor health services, the party said.

"The yatra will cover 12,000 km and pass through villages and towns of the state,” it said.

ALSO READ | Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister. Who will be next CM?

Latest India News