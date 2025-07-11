Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat seen with bag of full of cash day after Income Tax notice, Sanjay Raut shares video A video shared by Sanjay Raut showed Sanjay Shirsat sitting in a hotel room with a suitcase full of cash beside him.

Mumbai:

A major political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut released a video allegedly showing Eknath Shinde's Shiva Sena MLA and state minister Sanjay Shirsat with a large stash of cash at his residence. The video has triggered sharp reactions and added to the ongoing political tensions within the state just a day after Shirsat received a notice from the Income Tax Department.

Raut hits out at Sena, BJP

Raut posted the video on social media platform X on Friday, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take note of the footage.

In the video, Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Shirsat is seen sitting in a bedroom, smoking a cigarette, with an suitcase filled with cash next to him. Another suitcase is also visible, along with a pet dog in the frame.

"This thrilling video should be watched by the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah! What's going on in the country! (This video of a Maharashtra minister says a lot)," Raut wrote in Marathi.

India TV could not independently verify the video and does not vouch for its authenticity.

Income Tax notice to Shirsat

The video surfaced a day after the Income Tax department served a notice to Shirsat, the Aurangabad (West) MLA. Responding to the development, Shirsat told news agency PTI that he would be cooperating with the department.

"Some people complained, and the Income Tax department took note of it. We have asked for time for replying to the notice and will clarify our position," Shirsat said.

He further added, "Some people had a problem with me, but I will answer them. The system is doing its work and I have no problem with it. I am not under any pressure."

Shinde Sena embroiled in cash row

This latest row follows closely on the heels of another controversy involving Shinde Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. A case has been registered against Gaikwad for allegedly assaulting a canteen worker over poor food quality.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, whose BJP is in alliance with Eknath Shinde’s Mahayuti coalition, condemned Gaikwad’s actions. However, the opposition has demanded strong disciplinary action against the MLA, adding to the mounting pressure on the government.