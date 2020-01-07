Sena MLA tears official list with names in English, says BMC insulting Marathi

Shiv Sena MLA on Moday tore an official BMC list because the names on it were written in English instead of Marathi. Dilip Lande, the Maharashtra legislator from Chandiwali (Mumbai), was attending a meeting along with the Deputy Commissioner of BMC when the incident took place.

Andheri-Kurla road widening work was being discussed in the meeting. As a list of shipowner's on the road was presented to him, he tore it claiming names in it were written in English, said the official.

Lande asked officials why the list was not made in Marathi when there was a rule to use the Marathi language for daily functioning. He threw the torn papers towards officials, he said.

Lande said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is trying to get classical language status for Marathi but BMC officials are insulting the language, the official said.

