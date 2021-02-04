Image Source : PTI BJP leader targets Shiv Sena over BMC budget

A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) presented its 2021-22 budget, BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday said his party would corner the Shiv Sena, which rules the civic body, over the "flawed" budgetary planning.

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal presented Rs 39,038.83 crore budget before the civic standing committee on Wednesday, keeping the earlier tax structure unchanged.

Talking to reporters, Shelar said, "The Sena had earlier promised waiver of property tax for houses up to 500 sq ft, but now it has taken a U-turn over it."

"We will sensitise people on the issue and ensure that the ruling party in BMC faces a tough time in answering this," he added.

According to Shelar, the BMC has given a number of relaxations to the builders in the premium charged for the construction, but there has been a cut in the spending on various services.

"We will hold talks with the people over these issues and corner the ruling party in BMC," he said.

When asked about the BMC commissioner expressing hope about the state government clearing the dues of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) as well as other departments in a month, the former Mumbai BJP chief said the budget was based on someone else's repayment plans.

"There should be a concrete plan of income and budget should be based on it. The civic body's planning seems to be flawed," he said.

