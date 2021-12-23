Thursday, December 23, 2021
     
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia moves Mohali court seeking anticipatory bail in drug case

The bail application was filed by Bikram Majithia's counsel DS Sobti.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Chandigarh Updated on: December 23, 2021 13:47 IST
Akali leader Bikram Majithia moves Mohali court for anticipatory bail. 

Highlights

  • SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia has been booked under NDPS Act
  • The bail application was filed by Bikram Singh Majithia's counsel DS Sobti
  • Bikram Majithia was booked under relevant sections of NDPS Act on Dec 20

Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia who has been booked under the NDPS Act moved a court in Mohali on Thursday for anticipatory bail.

The bail application was filed by Majithia's counsel DS Sobti.

On Monday, Majithia, 46, was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 status report of probe into drug racket in the state.

The report was filed by anti-drug special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

Majithia, is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Majithia had earlier denied all charges against him.

The Punjab police have been looking for Majithia to arrest him in this case.

A lookout circular, which prevents a person from leaving the country, had also been issued against the former Punjab minister.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had called the registration of FIR against Majithia as “political vendetta.

