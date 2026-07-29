Shiromani Akali Dal-Amritsar announces first list of 20 candidates for Punjab Assembly Elections 2027

Chandigarh:

With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections drawing closer, political activity in the state has started gaining momentum. Major political parties have begun preparing for the electoral battle, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) has become one of the first to announce its candidates. On Tuesday, the party released its first list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. According to party leaders, the names were approved during a meeting of the party's Parliamentary Board.

Emaan Singh Mann to contest from Fatehgarh Sahib

Sharing details of the first list, Gurjant Singh Kattu, Secretary of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Parliamentary Board, said the party has fielded its working president Emaan Singh Mann from the Sri Fatehgarh Sahib Assembly constituency.

Other prominent candidates announced in the first list include:

Mahinderpal Singh from Patiala Rural

Kuldeep Singh Bhagowal from Rupnagar

Kushalpal Singh Mann from Kharar

Gurnam Singh Singriwal from Garhshankar

Gurnaib Singh Rampura from Sangrur

Baldev Singh Gagra from Nihal Singh Wala

Harjinder Singh Jakhu from Bhadaur

Parminder Singh Ballianwali from Maur

The remaining candidates in the first list have also been cleared by the party's Parliamentary Board.

More candidates to be announced soon

Gurjant Singh Kattu said the party will soon release the names of candidates for the remaining Assembly constituencies in Punjab. The Punjab Assembly election is expected to be held in early 2027. The state has a 117-member Legislative Assembly, and political parties have already begun strengthening their organisational networks ahead of the polls.

BJP also steps up election preparations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also intensified its preparations for the Punjab Assembly elections. Recently, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu resigned from his ministerial post. The BJP said Bittu will now devote his full attention to the party's campaign in Punjab. He is expected to contest the Assembly election from the Ludhiana constituency.

According to party sources, Bittu had expressed his desire to work in the Punjab Assembly. Speaking about his decision, he said, "I requested the Prime Minister during the Jalandhar rally and again on Monday to accept my resignation, and I sought his blessings."

AAP confident of retaining power in Punjab

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed confidence about returning to power in the next Assembly election. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the overwhelming public response to his government's welfare initiatives has strengthened the party's position in the state. "The people of Punjab have already made up their minds to elect the Aam Aadmi Party once again in the 2027 Assembly elections," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

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