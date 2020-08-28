PM Modi to friend Shinzo Abe: Pained... praying for your speedy recovery

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi wishes for the speedy recovery of Shinzo Abe, the Japanese Prime Minister who resigned today citing health condition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished his former Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe for a speedy recovery after the latter resigned today as Japan Prime Minister citing his health condition. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery."

Earlier on Friday, Abe resigned from his post citing his poor health as a major issue. After his resignation, the 65-year-old Japanese Prime Minister said in a press conference, "I cannot be the Prime Minister if I cannot make the best decisions for the people. I have decided to step down from my post."

It has been learnt that Abe has been battling with ulcerative colitis for years.

Abe's two recent hospital visits within a week have fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as the ruling party leader in September 2021.

(With inputs from IANS)

