Shinde govt to reverse ex-CM Uddhav's decision to block CBI from probing in state without 'permission'

The Shinde-Fadnavis government is likely to discuss the matter in cabinet soon.

Maharashtra news: The Eknath Shinde government is likely to reverse former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's decision of banning the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from probing the state without "permission." According to the last government, CBI could not investigate without the permission of the state government.

After the decision is reversed, CBI will be bestowed with the power to investigate freely in the state. According to sources, Shinde-Fadnavis government will soon approve the proposal by placing it in the cabinet meeting.

The Maharashtra government had earlier issued an order that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would be required to take the state's permission before probing cases in the state. The order issued by the Uddhav Thackeray government withdrew consent accorded to the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise the powers and jurisdiction under an act in the state.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (25 of 1946), the Government of Maharashtra hereby withdraws the consent accorded to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment," the order read.

Further, it said that the consent was given through an order of the Home Department dated February 22, 1989, as also by any other instruments issued by the state government from time to time, to exercise the powers and jurisdiction under the said Act in the state of Maharashtra.

This would mean that in case the CBI wants to probe any matter in Maharashtra, it will have to approach the state government for its consent. "Though the general consent has been withdrawn, the government can decide on giving permission on a case to case basis," said sources.

Previously, states like West Bengal, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have yanked off their "general consent" accorded to the CBI to probe cases in the state.

