Muslim couples marry as per Islamic wedding rituals at VHP-run Hindu Temple in Shimla I Know Reasons

A Muslim couple was married according to the Islamic wedding rituals at a Hindu Temple premises in Rampur of Shimla district. Interestingly, the Thakur Satyanarayana temple where the wedding got solemnized, was run by right-wing groups-- Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The place is also an office of both VHP and RSS. According to the news agency ANI, the Nikah ceremony was performed on the temple premises in the presence of Maulvi and was witnessed by both the Hindu and Muslim community.

Thakur Satyanarayan Temple Trust Rampur General Secretary Vinay Sharma told ANI, "Vishwa Hindu Parishad runs the temple and the district office of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Vishva Hindu Parishad and RSS are often accused of being anti-Muslim. But here a Muslim couple got married on the Hindu temple premises. This is an example in itself that Sanatan Dharma always inspires everyone to move forward by including everyone."

Mahendra Singh Malik, father of the girl said, "The marriage of the daughter has been done in the Satyanarayan temple complex, Rampur. The people of the city, be it the Vishwa Hindu Parishad or the temple trust, have led a positive and active cooperation in organizing this wedding."

"With this, the people of Rampur have presented a message of brotherhood among the people," he added. He further stated, "One should not mislead the other so that mutual brotherhood gets spoiled." The parents said that both children are working in a multinational company as an engineer.

