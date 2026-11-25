Hasina's spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said on Tuesday that she planned to return to Bangladesh on December 16, the day the country marks its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War. Hasina has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, after a student-led uprising toppled her 15-year government.

In November 2025, she was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity over the 2024 crackdown on protesters. She has rejected the charges and said she intends to return and surrender before a court.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was examining Dhaka’s extradition request in line with the “established processes”. Asked about Hasina’s return plan, he said it was a matter between her and the Bangladesh government, adding, “I have nothing more to say.”

"The case of a citizen willing to return voluntarily to her country on a travel document is a matter separate from the extradition request," Jaiswal said.

Bangladesh has sought Hasina’s extradition under a bilateral treaty, making the issue a source of tension between the two countries. Her lawyers had earlier approached the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi for a fresh passport and national identity card to facilitate her return.

Jaiswal expressed concern over violence against minorities in Bangladesh. “We understandably are concerned at the incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh. We urge the government of Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

On the Ganga Water Treaty, which is due to expire on December 12, Jaiswal said the two countries have an established mechanism that looks into “all cross-boundary rivers' issues, including the Ganga”.

Asked about reports that Indonesia’s Navy had seized a merchant vessel sailing from China to Bangladesh carrying 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate, Jaiswal said, “We have seen some reports on this particular matter. As I've said earlier, we continue to follow developments which have an impact on our interest and take measures as appropriate.”

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