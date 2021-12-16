Sheena Bora is alive, in Kashmir: Indrani Mukerjea writes to CBI

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indrani Mukerjea is the prime suspect in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case.

Sheena Bora Murder Case: The sensational Sheena Bora murder case has witnessed a huge twist with prime accused Indrani Mukerjea writing to the Central Bureau of Investigation that Bora is alive. In her letter, Mukerjea has claimed that Sheena Bora is in Kashmir and that the agency should look for her in the Valley.

In her letter, the former media executive said that she recently met a woman in prison who told her that she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir.



Apart from the letter, Mukerjea's counsel has also moved an application in the court which is likely to be heard soon.

Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, has been lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail since she was arrested in 2015. The Bombay High Court has rejected her bail application multiple times and she is now expected to approach the Supreme Court.

The case came to light when Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai was nabbed by the police with a gun. During investigation, Rai told the police that he had witnessed a murder. Upon further interrogation, Rai revealed that Indrani Mukerjea had strangulated Bora in 2012. According to reports, Mukerjea used to refer Bora as her sibling in public.

Police investigations revealed that Sheena Bora was Mukerjea's daughter from her first marrriage and allegedly used to blackmail her mother for money and a house in Mumbai.

Indrani Mukerjea had left her two children Sheena and Mikhail in Guwahati and moved to Mumbai where she married media baron Peter Mukerjea. However, Sheena got to know about her mother and she moved to Mumbai. Indrani had reportedly introduced Sheena as her sister to Peter. In 2012, Sheena mysteriously disappeared.

