Major gaffe: Shashi Tharoor makes two mistakes in single tweet, gets trolled

Image Source : PTI Shashi Tharoor trolled on Twitter

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor became the latest Twitter target after he posted a picture of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi at a public rally, on his official handle. In the tweet, Tharoor misspelled Indira Gandhi as 'India' Gandhi.

Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954. Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity. pic.twitter.com/aLovXvCyRz — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 23, 2019

As the tweet did not go unnoticed, Twitteratti were quick to troll Tharoor over his major gaffe.

Who is India Gandhi?? Ghai ghai mein naam bat badlo bhaiiyyaa... tweet pendhyaan do.. spice jet ki yaatra ha hangover utara nahi lag raha hai..! 😬😬 — Prasad Nair (@theprasadnair) September 24, 2019

And one more question , in what capacity Indira Gandhi was there ? — Time (@vbv123tan) September 24, 2019

'India' Gandhi😂😂. Practial use of DK Baruah's infamous phrase! — Nachiketā Joshi (@JoshiNachiketa) September 24, 2019

Someone in your party duped you Mr. @ShashiTharoor. Don't you have time to crosscheck? I don't see you doing any work. https://t.co/m81NUk0kb1 — JOTHISH NAIR (@jothishnair1010) September 24, 2019

Not just for the typo, Tharoor also got trolled for the misleading information in his tweet. The tweet was captioned by Tharoor as Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, in a car amid huge crowds with a claim that the photo was taken when they visited the United States of America (USA) in 1954.

However, the picture of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi that Tharoor, Kishore and Yuva Desh shared was one clicked in 1955 when they visited then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), in Magnitogorsk, and not one clicked in 1954 in USA.

The same image was tweeted by Congress leader and former MP Kamal Kishor with more or less the same caption.

The image was also posted on Facebook by Indian Youth Congress' online magazine Yuva Desh with a caption in Hindi that translates to what Tharoor tweeted.

I had great respect for you before seeing this tweet. This is so ludicrous. @INCIndia is housefull of narcissistic personalities. Why would we sign, he is neither freedom fighter nor patriot even. Situations are hostile, be safe let him face the judiciary. Good luck! — Ashok Reddy (@kambham_ashok) September 24, 2019

