Major gaffe: Shashi Tharoor makes two mistakes in single tweet, gets trolled

Not just for the typo, Tharoor also got trolled for the misleading information in his tweet.

New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2019 12:29 IST
Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor became the latest Twitter target after he posted a picture of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi at a public rally, on his official handle. In the tweet, Tharoor misspelled Indira Gandhi as 'India' Gandhi. 

As the tweet did not go unnoticed, Twitteratti were quick to troll Tharoor over his major gaffe. 

Not just for the typo, Tharoor also got trolled for the misleading information in his tweet. The tweet was captioned by Tharoor as Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, in a car amid huge crowds with a claim that the photo was taken when they visited the United States of America (USA) in 1954. 

However, the picture of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi that Tharoor, Kishore and Yuva Desh shared was one clicked in 1955 when they visited then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), in Magnitogorsk, and not one clicked in 1954 in USA. 

The same image was tweeted by Congress leader and former MP Kamal Kishor with more or less the same caption. 

The image was also posted on Facebook by Indian Youth Congress' online magazine Yuva Desh with a caption in Hindi that translates to what Tharoor tweeted. 

