'I am not a travel agent': Shashi Tharoor refuses to comment on Rahul Gandhi's Vietnam visit

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has declined to comment on Rahul Gandhi's foreign trip amid the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, telling reporters that he was "not a travel agent". The remark came when journalists questioned him about the Leader of the Opposition's decision to travel abroad while the protests were continuing.

Tharoor, who was in Kerala when reporters approached him, said Gandhi had his own responsibilities and that he had no reason to explain the Congress leader's travel plans. Meanwhile, the BJP has criticised Gandhi's four-day visit to Vietnam, questioning the purpose of his foreign trips and accusing him of stepping away from the political confrontation in Delhi.

What Shashi Tharoor said about Rahul Gandhi's trip

Tharoor brushed aside questions about Gandhi's absence, making it clear that he did not intend to comment on the Congress leader's travel plans. "I am not a travel agent. There is no point in asking me that question. Why did I leave Delhi and come here now? Every person has certain responsibilities. So, I cannot comment on that," he told reporters.

Gandhi's four-day Vietnam trip has drawn criticism from the BJP, which has questioned his foreign visits on previous occasions as well. The party used his latest trip to target the Congress leader amid the protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The BJP claimed Gandhi had gone on vacation after getting tired of "shouting lies" during the Delhi protests. It also posted a video on X that purportedly showed him aboard a flight to Vietnam, asking, "What is the agenda of Rahul Gandhi's foreign tours?"

BJP leaders target Rahul Gandhi over foreign visits

BJP leader Sambit Patra went further, accusing Gandhi of allegedly planning a regime change and claiming that he had travelled abroad to take "classes from George Soros".

"Their master, their kingpin, Rahul Gandhi went abroad to take coaching classes from George Soros and company on how to destroy India, how to bring about a regime change, and where they slipped up... They made every possible effort, but the people of India did not support them. The focus now is on what needs to be done and how to advance this entire agenda, so that India may be left in a state of ruin and a regime change can be brought about here," Patra said.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also questioned the purpose of Gandhi's trip, asking whether he had travelled abroad for a break or to meet his "chaos collaborators".

Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's foreign travel

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit defended Gandhi, arguing that the Leader of the Opposition had responsibilities and that travelling abroad was not unusual. He pointed to Gandhi's interactions with students at Yale University and in London, as well as his meetings with intellectuals and media interviews.

"Do others not travel outside on this day? Rahul Gandhi is an individual, the Leader of the Opposition; he has duties. He interacts with students at Yale University, interacts with students in London, and meets the intellectuals there. He even does press interviews - something which the Prime Minister doesn't do. So, what issue does the BJP have with this?" Dikshit said.

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