Strategic restraint or missed opportunity? Shashi Tharoor questions PM Modi's absence from Gaza peace summit

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to skip the Gaza peace summit in Egypt, stating that India's representation at a lower level could be seen as a "missed opportunity." The summit, being held in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, is attended by several world leaders including US President Donald Trump. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is representing India at the conference. It is learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited for the summit, however, New Delhi deputed Singh to attend the summit, news agency PTI reported.

'Strategic restraint or missed opportunity?' asks Tharoor

Reacting to India's representation at the summit, Tharoor said, "India's presence at the Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza peace summit, at the level of a Minister of State, stands in stark contrast to the heads of state gathered there. Strategic restraint or missed opportunity?" He further clarified that his comment was not a reflection on the minister representing India, adding, "This is no reflection on Kirti Vardhan Singh, whose competence is not in question; but given the galaxy of grandees present, India's choice could be seen as signalling a preference for strategic distance, which our statements don't convey."

Congress MP says India's voice may carry less weight

Tharoor also expressed concern that India's diplomatic influence could be diminished due to the lower-level participation. "And for reasons of protocol access alone, India's voice at the Summit on issues of reconstruction and regional stability may carry less weight than it could have. In a region reshaping itself, our relative absence is puzzling," Tharoor said.

Global leaders meet as Gaza ceasefire takes hold

The summit is taking place shortly after the first phase of US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan came into effect, leading to a temporary ceasefire in the conflict-hit region. The truce began on Friday following months of violence that started when Hamas launched attacks on Israeli cities on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. More than 50 hostages are still in Hamas's captivity.

According to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, Israeli military operations have killed over 66,000 Palestinians since the conflict began. The region continues to face a severe humanitarian crisis, with shortages of food and medical supplies. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently warned that malnutrition rates in Gaza have reached "alarming levels."

(With inputs from PTI)

