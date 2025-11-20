Shashi Tharoor's praise for PM Modi sparks controversy within Congress party Earlier this week, Shashi Tharoor shared his reflections on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech at the Ramnath Goenka Lecture, posting an analysis on X. While offering some criticism, Tharoor praised key aspects of the address, describing it as both an economic outlook and a cultural call.

New Delhi:

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor’s recent commendation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech has ignited a fresh wave of tension and debate within the Congress party. While Tharoor highlighted aspects of Modi’s address, praising the Prime Minister for portraying India as an 'emerging model' and calling for a decade-long mission to revive pride in India’s heritage, several Congress leaders have openly criticised him for his remarks.

Criticism from Congress leaders

Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit sharply questioned Tharoor’s loyalty to the party, branding him a “hypocrite” and demanding, “Why are you in Congress?” Dikshit accused Tharoor of applauding policies that contradict the party’s stance and urged him to explain his position. Supriya Shrinate also expressed disapproval, criticizing Modi’s speech as petty and saying she did not see anything worth appreciating, questioning Tharoor’s positive response.

Tharoor’s perspective and political impact

Tharoor’s praise centered on Modi’s vision of transforming India from an “emerging market” to an 'emerging model' showcasing resilience amid global challenges. He acknowledged Modi’s focus on overturning a colonial “slave mentality” and promoting national pride through language, culture, and heritage. Despite backlash, Tharoor denies any plans to leave Congress, describing his comments as differences of opinion rather than disloyalty. However, his public appreciation of the Prime Minister has deepened internal party divisions and fueled speculation about his long-term political alignment.

Reflecting on the cultural segment of the address, Tharoor added the Prime Minister devoted “a significant part of the speech" to challenging what he called Macaulay’s 200-year legacy of 'slave mentality.'

This episode exposes growing fault lines within the Congress, as leaders grapple with balancing criticism of the ruling party against recognising certain achievements, while also reflecting the complex dynamics of individual political expression within party frameworks.