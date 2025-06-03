Shashi Tharoor on US leg of diplomatic visit: 'Challenging media space, but message can cut through' Shashi Tharoor expressed confidence that India’s message could still find resonance with the right audiences.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading an all-party delegation, described the upcoming US leg of India's global outreach programme as “challenging” due to the country’s media landscape. However, he expressed confidence that India’s message could still find resonance with the right audiences.

"It's a challenging environment. America is a very crowded media space, the world's news generator. Therefore, our story may not be at the top of their minds. But if we can get the attention of those who care about South Asia, those who care about India, those who care about terrorism, we can get our message across very, very easily," Tharoor said.

Have been invited to several interviews: Tharoor

He added that in Washington, the delegation has a packed schedule. “We have meetings set up with the entire range of public opinion in Washington — government officials, legislators, there are senators and congressmen, various committees in the House and the Senate, think tanks who are very influential in Washington, particularly those focusing on foreign policy, media, and some public addresses, like, for example, the National Press Club,” he noted.

Tharoor also mentioned he had been invited for “seven or eight interviews with individual American channels, broadcasters, podcasters, and so on.”

In Brazil, delegation thanks leaders for support against terrorism

Before heading to the United States, the Indian delegation was in Brazil, where it met with top leaders including Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Acting Foreign Minister Maria Laura da Rocha. At these meetings, the Indian delegation expressed gratitude for Brazil’s continued support in the global fight against terrorism and briefed officials on India’s response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack

“Affirmations of solidarity and goodwill for India across the board, both from the highest echelons of government and from the legislature,” Tharoor said in a post following the meetings.

The delegation also thanked Brazil for its understanding of India's security concerns, especially in light of its precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack, that killed 26 people.