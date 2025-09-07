Shashi Tharoor on Trump softening stand on India: 'Can't just forget and forgive' | Video Trump tariffs: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar for their 'quick response' and underscoring the importance of the basic relationship.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday that Donald Trump has a 'fairly mercurial temperament' after the US President softened his stand on India, days after imposing 50 per cent tariffs on the country. Tharoor said he would welcome Trump's new tone, but with a 'spirit of caution', noting that India cannot just 'forget and forgive' so easily.

"What he has been saying has caused some hurt and offence in our country. The 50 per cent tariffs have actually had consequences already," Tharoor told news agency ANI. "One can't just forget and forgive so quickly because there are real consequences that Indians are facing on the ground and those consequences need to be overcome."

Tharoor lauds PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar for their 'quick response' and underscoring the importance of the basic relationship.

"I don't think we can just completely forget either the 50 per cent tariffs or the insults that have accompanied it from both the President and his staff. I think there's some serious repair work that needs to be done by governments and diplomats on both sides," he said.

Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on India

Trump had initially imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India for procuring Russian oil. Later, he imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff, imposing a total of 50 per cent levy. Trump and his administration have claimed that India's buying Russian oil is fueling the war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

Trump softens stand

India, meanwhile, has hit back at the US, vowing to protect its national interests. With India not budging to the US pressure, Trump on Friday softened his stand, hailing the relationship between the two countries and calling PM Modi his 'good friend'.

His remarks were welcomed by PM Modi, who said India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking partnership.