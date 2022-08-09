Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi speaks more in foreign parliament than our own, says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor on PM Modi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he speaks more in foreign parliament than in the Indian parliament. His comment came over PM Modi's absence in Parliament.

During a book launch event, Tharoor compared the working style of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and PM Modi. Comparing the ideology of both the Prime Ministers regarding democracy, democratic institutions and freedom of expression, Congress MP said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given more speeches in the foreign Parliament than in the Indian Parliament which is the opposite of Nehru."

Recalling the India-China war in 1962, Congress MP said that then PM Jawaharlal Nehru called a Parliament session and discussed the issues, today it is even not allowed to raise a question related to border issues between India and China.

"In 1962, when India was at war with China, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru called a Parliament session and discussed it. But today, we are not allowed to raise questions about what is happening in China, especially in the Galwan Valley," Tharoor said.

He further said there is no discussion in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding the India and China issues, despite the death of twenty Indian soldiers who lost their lives.

(With ANI Inputs)

