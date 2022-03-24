Friday, March 25, 2022
     
  4. 'Sliding into brown-nosing version of North Korea': Shashi Tharoor on ministers invoking PM Modi repeatedly

Tharoor, who often engages with probing questions to the government in Parliament, has expressed disappointment with answers and interventions of ministers in the past.  

New Delhi Published on: March 24, 2022 23:20 IST
New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament

"We are sliding into a brown-nosing version of North Korea," senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday as he claimed that it is no longer possible for any minister to make a substantial intervention in Parliament without repeatedly invoking the virtues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The current parliament session has made it painfully clear that it is no longer possible for any minister in this government to make a substantial intervention without repeatedly invoking the virtues of the Prime Minister," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted.

"We are sliding into a brown-nosing version of North Korea," he said. 

 

