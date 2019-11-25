Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram visit Chidambaram in Tihar jail

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari and Karti Chidambaram on Monday visited Tihar jail to meet former finance minister P. Chidambaram who is currently lodged there in the INX Media corruption case.

Tharoor, in a tweet, said P. Chidambaram looked strong and in good spirits.

"But what a travesty his 98 days of imprisonment are. It's Constitution Day tomorrow (on Tuesday); where is P.C.'s right to liberty? What signal does it send about our democracy?"

P. Chidambaram is in Tihar Jail as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing a money laundering case, pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody presently.

