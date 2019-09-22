Beating and forcing one to chant Jai Shri Ram an insult to Hinduism: Shashi Tharoor

Image Source : FILE Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Beating a defenseless person to death and asking him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' is an insult not only to Hinduism but also to the great deity, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday.

Tharoor also referred to lynching incidents saying what is being done is in no way representative of the fundamental core tenets of Hinduism.

"What have we seen in last 6 years?It started with the killing of Mohsin Shaikh in Pune. Then,Mohd Akhlaq was killed saying he is carrying beef. But it was reported later that it was not beef.Even if it was beef,who gave anyone the right to kill a person?" News agency ANI quoted him as saying.

"Also, Pehlu Khan had the licence to carry cow in lorry for dairy farming, but he was also lynched to death. One election result gave so much power to such people that they do anything and kill anyone?" he continued.

The Congress leader further said that It is an insult to Lord Ram that people are being killed using his name.

"Is this our Bharat? Is this what Hindu Dharam says? I am a Hindu but not of this kind. Also, while killing people, they are asked to say ‘Jai Sri Ram’. It is an insult to Hindu Dharma. It is an insult to Lord Ram that people are being killed using his name," he added.

ALSO READ | Reports about 'praising Modi' irritates me: Shashi Tharoor

ALSO READ | Shashi Tharoor turns William Shakespeare. And, netizens just can't stop laughing