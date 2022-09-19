Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Shashi Tharoor gets Sonia's nod to run for Congress president: Sources

Shashi Tharoor on Monday received Sonia Gandhi's approval to contest the party’s presidential polls on October 17, sources told India TV.

Gandhi's blessing for the Kerala MP came hours after her meeting with Tharoor earlier today. The MP from Thiruvananthapuram had earlier welcomed elections in the party and said that Rahul Gandhi's refusal to be appointed as the Congress President was disappointing.

Shashi Tharoor is a part of the G-23 leaders, who had been demanding an organizational overhaul. Tharoor earlier also endorsed a petition by a group of young party members seeking "constructive reforms" before meeting Gandhi.

The petition shared by Tharoor on Twitter sought reforms and a pledge by AICC president candidates to implement the Udaipur Declaration in its entirety if elected. The former Union minister said it had been signed by over 650 people so far.

Chorus for Rahul to take over party grows

Rahul Gandhi, who was earlier the party president, has refused to take up the post on several occasions. His step down came after the 2019 polls, the year Congress saw a major downfall amid PM Modi's terrific win.

However, half a dozen state units sought his elevation to the top post, even as uncertainty and suspense persisted over whether he would take on the mantle.

Amid hectic efforts and appeals to convince him again take charge as the party president, Gandhi said earlier this month that he had made his decision on whether he would take up the party presidency but did not divulge his plans.

