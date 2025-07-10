Shashi Tharoor is top UDF pick for Kerala CM ahead of 2026 polls, shares survey amid strained party ties Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has emerged as the most preferred chief ministerial candidate for the United Democratic Front (UDF) in a recent survey conducted by Vote Vibe. Tharoor received 28.3% support overall, with particularly strong backing from male and older voters.

New Delhi:

Is Congress MP Shashi Tharoor positioning himself as the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) chief ministerial face ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections? The four-time Thiruvananthapuram MP triggered speculation after he shared findings of a recent survey projecting him as the most popular CM candidate from the UDF camp.

The survey, conducted by independent agency Vote Vibe, suggests a growing anti-incumbency wave in Kerala and places Tharoor as the top choice for CM among UDF voters. He secured 28.3% support overall, including 30% among male respondents and 27% among women. Notably, his backing is strongest among voters aged 55 and above (34.2%), while his popularity among the 18–24 age group stands at 20.3%.

Signs of friction with Congress leadership

The survey comes amid visible signs of tension between Tharoor and the Congress leadership. His recent public praise for central government policies and for the Kerala government’s industrial policy has drawn criticism from party colleagues. These episodes have fuelled speculation about his growing distance from the state Congress unit.

Voter fatigue for Pinarayi Vijayan, rise of KK Shailaja

For the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the survey paints a challenging picture. Only 17.5% of respondents favour incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returning for a third term. Former Health Minister KK Shailaja, who gained national prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, emerged as the LDF’s most preferred face with 24.2% support.

Kerala is set to go to the polls in May 2026, with both fronts preparing for a high-stakes contest. The Congress-led UDF will attempt to capitalise on anti-incumbency to unseat the CPI(M)-led LDF government, which has been in power since 2016.