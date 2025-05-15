Shashi Tharoor defends his remarks on Operation Sindoor, says spoke as an Indian, not as party spokesperson Shashi Tharoor defended his pro-Operation Sindoor remarks as personal views made in national interest, while the Congress distanced itself, calling them not reflective of the party’s official stance.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Congress MP and former minister Shashi Tharoor has clarified that his recent remarks supporting the government's handling of Operation Sindoor and India's firm stance against Pakistan were made in his capacity, not as a representative of the Congress party. Facing internal criticism, Tharoor maintained that his comments were aimed at strengthening India’s narrative internationally during a time of conflict.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor said, “At a time of conflict, I spoke as an Indian. I never pretended to speak for anyone else. I am not a spokesperson for the party or the government. Whatever I have said, blame it on me individually — and that’s fine.”

He emphasised that his intervention was part of a broader national discourse, particularly as India’s position needed stronger articulation abroad. “It was really a contribution to the national discourse, especially internationally. There was a relative lack of our point of view being heard, particularly in the US, Europe, and the Middle East,” Tharoor added.

Tharoor reaffirms support for government's anti-terror stance

In his remarks, Tharoor reiterated his unwavering support for the government's actions against terrorism, particularly in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He stated, "Terrorism has to be resisted, on that the country is united. Even on Pahalgam, the government has apparently identified at least three, possibly four, of the five perpetrators, and they have vowed they will go after these people whenever, wherever they will get them. And I'm 100 per cent supporting the government in making such a decision.”

He also made it clear that his remarks were focused on terrorism and not on escalating tensions with Pakistan, noting that the situation regarding Pakistan attempting to strike India appeared to be in "pause mode." Tharoor stressed, “Terrorism is a different matter. You go after the terrorists, we are with the government.”

Congress distances Itself

While Tharoor's remarks found support from unexpected quarters, including BJP leaders, his party appeared less enthusiastic. The Congress clarified that his views did not represent the party's official stance.

Responding to Shashi Tharoor's statement that India would never accept third-party mediation in its bilateral issues with Pakistan, the Congress party clarified that the remark reflected his personal opinion and not the official position of the party.

Party sources, quoted by PTI, expressed concern that Tharoor had crossed a “Lakshman Rekha”—a metaphorical boundary—by offering views that differed from the party line, especially on such a sensitive issue.

Flowers from foes, fire from friends

Tharoor’s stance has drawn praise from critics of the Congress, particularly BJP leaders. Amit Malviya, a senior BJP figure, said, “It is ironic that Tharoor is perhaps the only Congress leader who made sense and stood with India in this situation. Yet, the coterie around Rahul Gandhi seems unwilling to acknowledge him.”

Tharoor also dismissed media speculation that India had accepted any mediation from the United States during the recent escalation with Pakistan. He insisted that “India has handled the situation responsibly, targeting only identified terror bases and not military assets, thereby denying the other side any opportunity to escalate the conflict.”

Despite tensions within the party, Tharoor has so far received no official reprimand. “I have received no communication from the party; all I am seeing is media reports,” he said.