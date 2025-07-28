Shashi Tharoor declines Congress request to join debate to slam Operation Sindoor: Sources Congress MP Shashi Tharoor declined to comment on a question of the 'Operation Sindoor' ahead of debate in Parliament, citing a "maunvrat".

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has turned down a request from the party leadership to participate in a Lok Sabha debate criticising Operation Sindoor, according to party sources on Monday.

According to Congress sources, the party leadership had approached Shashi Tharoor to participate in the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor. However, Tharoor reportedly declined, stating that he could not toe the party line of criticising the government over the operation.

Tharoor made it clear that he views Operation Sindoor as a success and that his stance on the matter remains unchanged. He conveyed that if he were to speak in the House, he would reiterate this position.

According to Congress sources, Tharoor was contacted by the office of the Leader of Opposition/Deputy Leader to speak on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha. However, Tharoor said that he will speak what he has been saying till now and cannot deviate from it. He also said that he found Operation Sindoor a success, and he will say the same thing. Since he was instructed to align with the party’s critical position on the issue, he ultimately chose not to speak in the debate.

Maunvrat, maunvrat...: Shashi Tharoor

As he arrived at the Parliament for the 'Operation Sindoor' debate in the Parliament, Tharoor declined to comment on questions in connection with it and offered a cryptic two-word response, "Maunvrat, Maunvrat."

Shashi Tharoor-Congress rift

Tharoor, who led an all-party delegation to the US among a total of five countries to highlight India's counter-terrorism efforts following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, came under fire from some Congress leaders for his comments supporting Operation Sindoor.

The internal discomfort grew further when Tharoor was chosen to lead the delegation in support of Operation Sindoor, a mission targeting terror infrastructure across the border. His public remarks — notably drawing a contrast between the Modi government's actions and earlier UPA-era surgical strikes — were seen as controversial and angered several Congress leaders.

Despite criticism, Tharoor stood by his statements, accusing "critics and trolls" of twisting his words and dismissing the outrage as orchestrated. He insisted he had "better things to do" than respond to manufactured controversies.

While Tharoor denies any formal rift with the Congress leadership, he has admitted to having differing views and approaches. He continues to express loyalty to the party, yet his increasingly independent stance has often clashed with the party’s central narrative, placing him in a politically delicate position.

Also Read:

Also Read: