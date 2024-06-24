Shashi Tharoor's controversial post on UP draws strong remarks from BJP, calls it 'shameless crass politics'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Amid the paper leak row, Shashi Tharoor shared a post on X which sparked a fresh controversy with reactions from the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) Party leaders. The BJP slammed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over his post on UP and said that his post demonstrates "shameless crass politics of shaming fellow Indians".

Apparently, Thiruvananthapuram MP shared an image on X that had a question and an answer. The question, which was written in Hindi was, "What is called Uttar Pradesh?" The answer was: "Weh pradesh jahan pariksha se pehle uttar ka pata chal jaaye, usse Uttar Pradesh kehte hai (The state where the answer is known before the exam is called Uttar Pradesh)."

While sharing it, Tharoor commended the post as "shandaar" (Splendid) and added the hashtag "Pariksha pe charcha" a jibe at PM Modi's initiative to interact with students before examinations.

BJP leaders' reaction

Reacting to it, former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "Shameless crass politics of shaming other fellow Indians - that the Congress way, ably demonstrated by this self-titled Global citizen."

"It was just a few months ago, that another member of Congress "global citizens" Pitroda described Indians as Africans, Chinese, Middle Eastern etc Runs deep in the Cong DNA, this type of superiority complex," Chandrasekhar posted on X.

Apart from Chandrasekhar, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also targeted Shashi Tharoor. He said that he was surprised that Tharoor chose to stereotype, trivialise and caricature an entire state like this.

"Seriously, Shashi Tharoor is this the level to which you wish to take this discourse? Uttar Pradesh is not only known for its contribution to our civilisation but has also produced innumerable literary luminaries, political stalwarts and achievers. Ironically, it is also home to the first family, to which all Congress leaders pay obeisance. Despite the privilege of having been educated at the best of institutions, I am surprised that you chose to stereotype, trivialise and caricature an entire state like this. Need for serious introspection, my friend," Puri posted on X.

BJP’s firebrand leader and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also lambasted Tharoor and said that the Congress leader has succumbed to the "beguiling whispers of lunacy, his mind adrift in the ethereal mists of derangement." "This gentleman frequently indulges in satirizing various cultures (first Northeast and now UP) with remarkably caustic words. He has succumbed to the beguiling whispers of lunacy, his mind adrift in the ethereal mists of derangement," Sarma said.

(With ANI Inputs)

