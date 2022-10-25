'Not a single Muslim MP...': Shashi Tharoor takes a swipe at BJP as UK gets first Indian-origin Hindu PM

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shashi Tharoor was speaking on Rishi Sunak taking over as the PM of UK.

Shashi Tharoor on UK PM: Rishi Sunak, UK's first Indian-origin Hindu Prime Minister took charge of the country at 10, Downing Street on Tuesday. Talking about multi-cultural and multi-religion acceptance, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a jibe at BJP and said that it is "shocking" that a party like BJP does not have a single Muslim MP.

"A party like BJP which doesn't have a single Muslim MP in Parliament today, which is a shocking situation that's never been there in past. Can supporters of BJP imagine a PM of another background or a BJP CM from either Islamic or Christian faiths? I doubt it," said Tharoor.

Tharoor added that the country should be prepared to look beyond caste, religion, class and language. "We should be prepared to look beyond some of the considerations of caste, religion, and class & language and region. What the country should reward is merit," added the Congress MP on the appointment of #RishiSunak as British PM.

Hailing UK's decision to make an Indian-origin man its PM, Tharoor said: "It's extraordinary at multiple levels. You can see that Britain has outgrown their racism, shown tremendous willingness to absorb & admit people of other religious faiths & on top of that they've looked at their merit."

Also Read: 'Elected to fix mistakes,' says UK PM Rishi Sunak while assuming charge

Latest India News