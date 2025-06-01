Sharmistha Panoli's arrest sparks row: Pawan Kalyan slams 'selective secularism', Dutch MP supports influencer Sharmishtha Panoli's arrest came in the backdrop of her video on social media where she allegedly made communal comments, claiming Bollywood actors were silent on Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

Pune law student and Instagram influencer Sharmishtha Panoli was arrested and sent to judicial custody till June 13 by a Kolkata court after her bail petition was rejected. Her arrest came in the backdrop of her video on social media where she allegedly made communal comments, claiming Bollywood actors were silent on Operation Sindoor.

The incident soon triggered a political row, with Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stressing that “secularism should be a two-way street”. Flagging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks, he said, “But what about the deep, searing pain inflicted upon millions when elected leaders, MPs of TMC, mock Sanatana Dharma? Where is the outrage when our faith is called 'Gandha Dharm'? Where is their apology? Where is their swift arrest?”

Blasphemy must be condemned: Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan commented on the arrest of law student Sharmistha over her remarks during Operation Sindoor, noting that while she made a mistake, apologized, and deleted the video, action was taken against her swiftly.

However, he questioned the lack of similar accountability when elected leaders from the TMC allegedly insult Sanatana Dharma, asking why there is no outrage, apology, or arrest in such cases. Emphasising that blasphemy must always be condemned, Kalyan said secularism should apply equally to all and urged West Bengal Police to act fairly.

“Blasphemy must be condemned, always! Secularism isn't a shield for some and a sword for others. It must be a two-way street. West Bengal Police, the nation is watching. Act justly for all. #IstandwithSharmistha. #EqualJustice,” the Andhra Minister wrote.

Dutch MP backs Sharmishtha Panoli

On the 22-year-old’s arrest, Dutch MP Geert Wilders has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in Sharmistha Panoli's case, calling her arrest a "disgrace to freedom of speech" and urged for the protection of her rights.

“Free the brave Sharmishta Panoli! It’s a disgrace for the freedom of speech that she was arrested. Don’t punish her for speaking the truth about Pakistan and Muhammad. Help her @narendramodi!” Wilders posted on X.

A Kolkata Police officer said that several attempts had been made to send legal notices to Sharmistha Panoli and her family, but they had gone into hiding. Following this, the police presented the matter before the court, which issued an arrest warrant. Panoli was subsequently arrested by the Kolkata Police from Gurugram on Friday night.