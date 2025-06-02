Sharmishta Panoli case: Bar Council chief supports influencer, seeks release | What we know so far? The BJP has criticised the West Bengal government over the arrest of influencer Sharmishta Panoli, alleging that the Trinamool Congress is targeting a “young Hindu woman” to appease its vote bank.

New Delhi:

Sharmishta Panoli, a 22-year-old influencer and law student who was arrested by the Kolkata Police remains in judicial custody over her social media post on Operation Sindoor. In a fresh development in the case, the Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra called for immediate release of the Pune Law University student.

Voicing support for Sharmishta Panoli, the Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate said he stands firmly with her, whose arrest and judicial custody till June 13 has triggered a political stir with BJP leaders slamming the Bengal government.

Panoli’s arrest even gained international attention with Dutch MP Geert Wilders opining that her arrest was a “disgrace to freedom of speech”.

What we know so far about the case?

The Kolkata resident was arrested on Friday night from Gurugram following an arrest warrant against her. The police had said that she was hiding with her family after attempt to send her legal notices. According to local police sources, Sharmishtha Panoli was arrested over an Instagram post in which she criticised Hindi film actors for their silence on Operation Sindoor.

The post sparked strong reactions, with many users trolling her and posting threatening comments. Facing intense backlash, she deleted the video and issued an apology.

Panoli was on Saturday produced before a Kolkata court, which sent her in judicial custody till June 13.

Panoli’s case gains political attention

The BJP has criticized the West Bengal government over the arrest of influencer Sharmishta Panoli, alleging that the Trinamool Congress is targeting a “young Hindu woman” to appease its vote bank.

Amit Malviya, BJP co-incharge for West Bengal, accused the TMC of “selectively enforcing” the law for political gain. “Sharmishta Panoli, just 22 years old, has been arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody over a video she had already deleted and publicly apologised for on May 15,” Malviya wrote in a post on X.

He also claimed that despite no communal unrest linked to her remarks, Kolkata Police acted with “uncharacteristic haste.”

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan backed the influencer and questioned the lack of similar accountability when elected leaders from the TMC allegedly insult Sanatana Dharma, asking why there is no outrage, apology, or arrest in such cases.

Emphasising that blasphemy must always be condemned, Kalyan said secularism must be a two-way street and urged West Bengal Police to act fairly.

Dutch MP on Panoli’s arrest

Dutch MP Geert Wilders has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in Sharmishta Panoli's case, calling her arrest a "disgrace to freedom of speech" and urged for the protection of her rights.

“Free the brave Sharmishta Panoli! It’s a disgrace for the freedom of speech that she was arrested. Don’t punish her for speaking the truth about Pakistan and Muhammad. Help her @narendramodi!” Wilders posted on X.