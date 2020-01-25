Sharjeel Imam is a curse to Islam: Baba Ramdev hits out at JNU student's remarks at Shaheen Bagh

Image Source : A screengrab of Sharjeel Imam, while he was making the controversial remarks at the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday condemned the remarks of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, who was seen making highly objectionable comments against the Constitution and the integrity of the country at Shaheen Bagh this week.

“He is a curse to Islam. Strict action must be taken against him,” Baba Ramdev said during an exclusive chat with India TV’s Senior Executive Editor Saurav Sharma.

Further remarking upon Sharjeel’s remarks, the yoga guru said that he was “poisoning the minds of Indian Muslims.” “Most of our Muslim brothers and sisters are patriots,” he said.

Ramdev said that the irony of Sharjeel’s remarks wasn’t lost on him, as the JNU student appeared at Shaheen Bagh in the so-called bid to defend the constitutional rights while he himself termed the book as “fascist.”

“The Constitutions is fascist. You can cite in the court, but this can’t be the last resort option,” Sharjeel can be heard saying in the viral video.

The Facebook page of Sharjeel Imam

In a video that has gone viral, Imam can be heard saying that the aim of the anti-CAA protests must be to "cut-off" Assam from the rest of the country.

"Our main aim is to cut the Assam and North-east India from rest of India”.

Imam further said, "If we have 5 lakh organised people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."