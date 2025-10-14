Sharjeel Imam withdraws interim bail plea seeking to contest Bihar elections Student activist Sharjeel Imam, a permanent resident of Jehanabad district in Bihar, was arrested on August 25, 2020, when he was a final-year PhD student in JNU, and had been incarcerated since then.

New Delhi:

Student activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 riots case, on Tuesday withdrew his plea from the Karkardooma court seeking interim bail to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He had filed the plea seeking 14 days' interim bail to contest the Bihar Assembly elections as an independent candidate from the Bahadurganj constituency.

Imam, a permanent resident of Jehanabad district in Bihar, was arrested on August 25, 2020, when he was a final-year PhD student in JNU, and had been incarcerated since then.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bahadurganj seat is presently represented by Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi, who was elected on an AIMIM ticket in 2020 but later joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Why did Sharjeel Imam withdraw his plea?

Advocate Ahmad Ibrahim, appearing for Imam, told the court that a regular bail plea is already pending before the Supreme Court and that the proper forum for the interim bail application should also have been the apex court. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai asked Ibrahim to file an application to that effect and said the request would be allowed.

This application was filed under Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, read with Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, seeking interim bail for a period of 14 days from October 15 to October 29.

The application states that Imam has remained in continuous judicial custody for over five years and has never been released on bail, even temporarily. It adds that he has no criminal antecedents and does not pose a threat to society. Imam, who was pursuing a PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the time of his arrest, is a resident of Kako, Jehanabad (Bihar).

The plea stated that Imam needs a temporary release to personally file his nomination papers and make arrangements for his campaign, as his younger brother, who is caring for their ailing mother, is the only family member available to assist him.

Citing precedents, the application referred to Supreme Court orders granting interim bail to political leaders, such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to campaign for elections, as well as decisions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Bombay High Court allowing similar relief to other candidates.

The plea contended that denying such bail would amount to depriving Imam of his democratic right to contest elections. It prays for interim bail for two weeks, asserting that the request is "bona fide and in the interest of justice."

Bihar Assembly elections 2025

Election for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases-- November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14.

Currently, the NDA holds 131 seats- comprising BJP (80), JD(U) (45), Hindustan Awami Morcha (4), and two Independents. The opposition Mahagathbandhan controls 111 seats- RJD (77), Congress (19), CPI(ML) (11), CPI(M) (2), and CPI (2).

In the 2020 Assembly elections, RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 74, both maintaining strong voter bases. The entry of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj adds a fresh dimension to Bihar’s political field, fueling anticipation of a tightly fought race where smaller parties and new players could significantly influence government formation.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Jailed Sharjeel Imam seeks interim bail in Delhi riots case to contest Bihar elections

Also Read: