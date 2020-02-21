Sharjeel Imam sent to four-day police custody in Guwahati; attacked at railway station

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam was on Thursday sent to four-day police custody in Guwahati after being brought to the Assam’s capital by a team of Assam Police. A key organiser of the Shaheen Bagh protest at one point of time, Imam faces sedition charges in three different police jurisdictions — Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Assam— for making controversial remarks during at least one citizenship law protest,

Imam was arrested by Delhi Police on Jan 28 after a purported video of him addressing a crowd in Aligarh surfaced on social media. Imam can be heard appealing to the citizenship law protestors to “blockade” the strategically important chicken-neck corridor, prompting outrage across the nation.

According to a news report, Imam was greeted by protests at the Guwahati railway station, reportedly organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He is said to even have been attacked by protestors before being rescued by the police.

Later, he was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati, who ordered him to four-day police custody.