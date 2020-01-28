Tuesday, January 28, 2020
     
  4. Sharjeel Imam sedition case: Will take action against those found sheltering JNU student, says police

Sharjeel Imam sedition case: Will take action against those found sheltering JNU student, says police

As the hunt is on to nab former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, police has said that they will take action against people-entities if they are found sheltering him since he has been booked under sedition.

Abhay Parashar
New Delhi
New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2020 13:42 IST
Sharjeel Imam, JNU, Shaheen Bagh, caa protest

Sharjeel Imam

As the hunt is on to arrest former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, the coordinator of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest against the CAA, the Police has said that they will take action against people-entities found sheltering Sarjeel Imam as he has been booked under sedition. The raids are being conducted by the Delhi Police crime branch in Jehanabad and some Naxal infested areas in Bihar to arrest him.

Meanwhile, Sharjeel Imam's family is also being questioned following which the cops have received more information. A sedition case has been registered against Sharjeel Imam over his 'cut off Assam from India' statement allegedly made during anti-CAA protests.

Earlier in the day, Jahanabad police in Bihar had detained Sharjeel's brother and also accessed information from his parents on possible places where he (Sharjeel) could be hiding. Meanwhile, several raids have been conducted at multiple locations in Mumbai, Patna, Delhi to arrest Sharjeel Imam.

Following Sharjeel's controversial remarks allegedly made during anti-CAA protests, police of six states Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Manipur have booked Sharjeel under the relevant sections of the IPC.

