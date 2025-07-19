Sharda University suicide case: Student's mother slaps HoD amid harassment claims | VIDEO The victim, who has been identified as Jyoti Sharma, had died by suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room. A case has been registered at the Knowledge Park Police Station in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Greater Noida:

In yet another shocking incident, a second-year student of the Sharda University in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida died by suicide by hanging herself on Friday evening. The incident led to unrest at the university's campus, with the victim's mother slapping the HoD of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) department.

The victim, who has been identified as Jyoti Sharma, had died by suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room. A case has been registered at the Knowledge Park Police Station in Gautam Budh Nagar, said the police, while adding that it has arrested a couple of employees of the Sharda University.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem.

"Yesterday, a girl student of Sharda University died by suicide in the University hostel. Police received information about the same. Taking swift action, Police got the postmortem done. Her relatives were agitated with the University administration. So, a dialogue was facilitated between the University administration and them," news agency ANI quoted Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar as saying.

"The relatives are leaving with her body to their native village for the last rites. In the course of the dialogue, the University administration was told to have a procedure in place so that such incidents do not happen again, and that action should be taken against the culprits. FIR has been lodged against five people. Investigation is being done... Two people have been taken into custody for questioning, they have not been arrested...Action will be taken on the basis of evidence," Kumar said.

University promises action

Amidst all the row over the incident, the Sharda University has promised action into the incident and said that justice will be given to Jyoti. An official said the university would cooperate with the police and it would soon issue an official statement.

"She was a part of our family, and we will ensure that justice is done to her, and whoever is responsible will not be spared. Let the inquiry take place, and accordingly, the report will come. We are cooperating with the police; we have given them all statements and everything. Further actions will be taken," a university official told ANI.

